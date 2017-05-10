Emma Claus

Emma Irene Claus, 97, of Whiting, Iowa, formerly of Rodney & Hornick, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

Services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Smithland United Methodist Church in Smithland, Iowa. The Rev. Karen Handke and Anthony Bainbridge will officiate. Burial will be in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland. Visitation was from noon until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Emma Irene (Kroeger) Claus, the daughter of George and Grace (Luce) Kroeger, was born in Anthon, Iowa, on November 25, 1919. At a young age, Emma moved near Smithland, where she attended country school and graduated from Smithland High School with the class of 1937.

On February 22, 1939, Emma was united in marriage to Paul Claus in rural Smithland. The couple made their homes near Smithland, Climbing Hill and a farm near Holly Springs. After being on the farm they moved to Sioux City for 10 years, before retiring and settling down in Hornick.

Emma and Paul were blessed with five children, Ronald, Dennis, Linda, Garnet, and Kurt. Emma enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, crocheting, cross stitch on plastic canvas and putting together puzzles.

A faithful Christian, Emma belonged to the Baptist Church when she lived in Climbing Hill and lent her time as a Sunday school teacher. When they moved to Hornick, she joined the United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending Bible study. She was also a member of the American Legion Hindman-Steele Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis (Carol) Claus of Rodney, Iowa, Linda (Les) Douglas of Moville, Iowa, Garnet (Al) Palmer of Grain Valley, Mo., and Kurt Claus of Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Claus of Belton, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; siblings, Shirley Riggle of Colorado, and Raymond Kroeger of Oregon; and extended family and friends.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Kroeger; husband, Paul Claus; son, Ronald Claus; and sisters, Alice (Paul) Maynard, Darlene (Vaughn) Bloyer, Georgene (Nick) Carstensen and infant sister Bonnie.