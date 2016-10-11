Michael Prince
Michael Paul Prince, 64, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at his home in Denver after a six-month battle with lung cancer.
Services were held October 5, 2016 at Horan & McConaty Funeral Service in Lakewood, Colorado. His body was then cremated.
Mike was born January 22, 1952 in Kingsley, Iowa. He was the oldest child and the only son of Paul Arthur Prince and Connie Ann (Puttmann) Anderson. He graduated from William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colorado in 1970.
In 1972, he married Diane Shores. Together they had two children: a son, Michael Paul Prince, Jr. (“Little Mike”) and a daughter, Marla Jean Prince.
Mike later married Marcia Lawrence. Together they had one son, Mason Gary Prince, whom he lovingly referred to as “MG.”
Mike worked for several years for Frontier Airlines. Most recently, he worked with his best friend of 40 years, Lee McGonigal, at L&M Construction. There, he was part owner for several years.
Mike was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He also enjoyed baseball, and playing golf. His favorite things to do were spending time with his family and camping in the mountains with his dog, Bailey.
A special thank you to his hospice nurses for making his last few days as comfortable as possible and allowing him to die at home with dignity — surrounded by those he loved the most.
Left to treasure his memory are his children: Mike, Jr. (Carie), Marla Prince (Forest Schuldt), and Mason Prince (Lerin), and a step-son, Jason Gomez, all of Denver and the surrounding areas; his grandchildren: London, Robbie and Dakota Prince; Cameron Doody, Jaden Prince, Hayden Gomez, and Luke Prince; six great-grandchildren; his ex-wife, Marcia Lawrence; his sisters, Vicky Prince of Sioux City, IA; Linda Boyer (Don) of McCook Lake, SD; and Edie Faux of Tucson, AZ; his beloved dog, Bailey; his best friend, Lee McGonigal; and his maternal aunt, Joyce Gollhoffer, as well as many Prince and Puttmann cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane; his parents, Paul and Connie, and his maternal uncles: Joe Gollhoffer; Randy, Max, and Bill Puttmann; and Stanley Puttmann, who was like a second father to him.
My name is Matt Klingensmith from Aurora, CO. I married Stanley Puttmann’s youngest daughter, Karen Puttmann in 1975. I had known Mike prior to that from working at Aurora Trophies with my then boss, Stan Puttmann. I probably met Mike in 1970. I had the opportunity of working with Mike at the “original” Frontier Airlines from 1979 to 1986 I worked the ramp, and Mike was a ramp supervisor so we worked the same gates quite a lot over the 8 yrs–we had a blast!! Mike had a great smile and even a better sense of humor. When Mike would make a smart alec comment, while he was waiting for our replies, he had a way of making a certain smirk on his face by biting his lower lip while trying not to smile and when he couldn’t hold back any longer had the most awesome laugh!! We had several crazy experiences together including spending the 1982 Denver Christmas Blizzard with Mike at the Metro Inn and Bar where there were five of us stranded Frontier Agents, four plus the bar owner on Christmas eve and we spent the night in the bar until about 3 am and then slept in one of the Inn’s rooms. Mike and my family also took a trip to Houston, TX together in 1983 (June 2) for some open-heart surgery on myself. This trip was remembered as much for the crazy, drunken night Mike and I spent in the hotel swimming pool diving for Coors beer cans before my surgery the following a.m. I could go on and on for some awfully great times our families spent together–he will be greatly missed. But thanks to our Loving and Merciful Father God and His Son and our Lord Jesus Christ– we will all surely meet somewhere in the “sweet bye and bye”– right there on the other side just over there where the Bronco Blue and Orange sunsets hang out. Until then my brother, enjoy your newly rejuvenated and pain-free, young new body and life and swing for the greens. ;).
My favorite brother ! The cooliest thing he got for his 16th birthday was a sister.me. and now our b_day is3days from now, i put. Your picture on my birthday cake. Love and miss you. Edie