Jerry Diamond

Jerry Wayne Diamond, 69, of Glendale, Arizona, originally from Anthon, Iowa, went home to be with our Lord Jesus on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Services were held in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. at CCV Peoria, 67th and Happy Valley. A second service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Anthon, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Jerry was born in Anthon, Iowa on November 14, 1947 to Wilma Betty Perryman and Bud Franklin Diamond.

Jerry served in the United States Army during the late l960’s. Upon discharge, he started his career working for John Deere in Anthon.

After moving to Phoenix, he began working for Phoenix Transit as a mechanic. He worked there for over 30 years, until he retired at the age of 62.

In his spare time he loved working on tractors and especially lawn mowers at the Anthon auto center, as well as helping on his friend’s farm.

Jerry was very passionate about racquetball, bowling, and his softball team, “Jerry’s Kids.” Jerry was a coach by nature, whether he was coaching Wesley’s hockey team or cheering on Brady, Audrey, or Loryn during their sporting events.

“Mad Dog” as he was known by his friends, loved hanging out with his sons Wesley and Jeremy at Jimbo’s, watching Dawn of the Dead with Jacob and Emma, and even setting off illegal fireworks.

He enjoyed riding his Harley with his son-in-law Dan, and he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his granddaughter and his very first great-grandchild.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Karrissa Tucker and husband Scott of Sgt. Bluff, IA; Tiffany Nettleton and husband Dan of Moville, IA and their mother Carolyn Jacobsen; Jeremy Diamond and wife Kalen of Glendale, AZ; Wesley Diamond and wife Jessica of Glendale, AZ; stepson Bradin Dockall and wife Michelle of Phoenix, AZ and their mother Joy McGuire; and last but definitely not least Lincoln, Bruiser, and JP, his adored wiener dogs.

He was extremely proud of his grandchildren: Ashley, Nicholas, Ryan, great-grandbaby Huffman (June 2017), Brady, Blake, Audrey, Chloe, Loryn, Jacob, Emma, Konner, grandbaby girl Diamond (May 2017), Chloe, Evie, Bradin Jr., and Tristan.

He is also survived by his brother, James Diamond and his wife Sally; Marvin (Doug) Diamond and his wife Linda; Jane (Sarah) Schwartz and her husband Bill; and Duane (Tiger) Diamond and his wife Penny. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and countless friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his infant twin brothers, Larry and Lyle Diamond; his sister-in-law, Melinda Rife-King; his son-in-law, Justin King; and his grandson, Kyle Jensen.