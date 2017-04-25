Christopher Luse, 31, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

A funeral service was held Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship Church. Burial was at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville.

Chris was born on February 11, 1986 in Sioux City to Michael and Lorna (Griep) Luse. He Graduated from North High School in 2005.

After high school, Chris attended massage school in Iowa City for a year and a half.

During school, he worked at Taco Bell. Most recently, he was employed at Alorica for the past five years.

He was an avid sports fan, he especially loved the Nebraska Huskers. From the age of 7 until he was 19, he attended almost every Husker football home game.

Chris enjoyed traveling to various places, spending time at his vacation home along the river, and jet skiing.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Mike and Lorna Luse, of Sioux City; grandparents, Tony and Donna Luse, of Sioux City; aunts and uncles: Dr. Pat (Teresa) Luse, of Sioux City, Dr. Tim (Sheila) Luse, of Sioux City, Todd (Christy) Luse, of Pennsylvania, and Tammy (Darren) Hora, of Sioux City; great-aunt, Roberta Cox, of Moville; and many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Louise Griep; and uncle, Ron Griep.