Marie Clayton

Marie C. Clayton, 107 1/2 years old, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 10, 2017, at The Gardens Assisted Living in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Marie was born in Harrison County, Iowa, on October 27, 1909, to Joseph and Ida (Billerbeck) Sanderson. She married Clinton F. Clayton on March 21, 1934, at Salix, Iowa.

They made their home in Luton, Iowa, until 1945, when they relocated to the Pierson, Iowa, area. They farmed until retirement in 1975, at which time they moved into the town of Pierson. Clinton passed away on February 21, 1985.

Marie was a homemaker, a long-time member of the Pierson United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women, and a 68-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was an avid gardener who looked forward to each spring and another crop of flowers with anticipation.

She furnished fresh bouquets from her garden to the Pierson Senior Center and church services for many years. Her pies and rolls were shared with many, and they were a testimony to her wonderful cooking and baking skills.

She worked at the Pierson Wild Rose Café for a number of years.

At the age of 97, Marie moved from her home in Pierson to an apartment in Kingsley, Iowa. At the age of 102, she moved to The Gardens in Cherokee, Iowa. She remained physically active at The Gardens, walking a mile a day. She enjoyed crafts and bingo, and she read books by the dozen.

Marie’s family thanks the staff at The Gardens, Dr. Stephen Veit, and CRMC Hospice for her excellent care.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Kathryn Barrick; four brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her three children: Donna Hicks (Wayland) of Cherokee, Iowa; Karen Sacasky (Robert) of Amherst, Virginia; David Clayton (Carol) of Mason City, Iowa. Other survivors include a grandson, Dyke Hicks (Cynthia) of Ames, Iowa; eight great grandchildren; four great-great granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.