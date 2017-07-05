Marlys Langholz

Marlys J. Langholz, 82, formerly of Correctionville, passed away on June 29, 2017 at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A celebration of life service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Risen Son Christian Village, 3000 Risen Son Blvd, in Council Bluffs. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with lunch to follow at Grace Lutheran Church, all in Primghar, Iowa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.

Marlys was born on July 17, 1934, in Correctionville, to the late Chrissie and Amanda Camarigg.

She is survived by her children, Rickie Langholz, Patsy (Michael) Martin, Mary Jo (Coit) Valentine, Lori Lynn (Kirk) Ahrends, Neil Langholz, and Eric Langholz; daughters-in-law, Sue and Terri Langholz; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson on the way; brothers, Dean (Judy) Camarigg and Craig (Cornillia) Camarigg; other relatives, Deb and April; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Langholz; and sons, Mark and Steve Langholz.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar or Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs in Marlys’ honor.