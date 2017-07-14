Karen Schmid

Karen M. Schmid, 71, of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley with Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial followed at the Kingsley Cemetery.

Karen Mary Schmid was born December 8, 1945 at Mrs. Murphy’s in Kingsley. She was the second of 11 children of Ralph and Eldora (Flammang) Sitzmann.

She attended school in Kingsley before transferring her junior year to Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars. She graduated with the Class of 1964.

Karen & LaMont Schmid were united in marriage on February 8, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Neptune, Iowa. They made their first home in Kingsley before moving to Sioux City, Iowa.

After eight years in Sioux City, Karen and LaMont returned to Kingsley in 1972 and moved to their current farm, west of town.

Along with raising children and helping LaMont of the farm, Karen was a secretary and a nurse’s assistant, and she had a painting business for over 20 years. Karen was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

She never slowed down and was always on the go. Attending her grandchildren’s activities was one of her greatest joys. She held many family gatherings and was known for her pie baking.

Karen always had a large garden and canned fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed playing cards and researching family history. She and LaMont enjoyed traveling, and they spent a month each winter in Arizona.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, LaMont Schmid of Kingsley, IA; her children and their families: Todd and Angie Schmid, and their children, Kaden of Kingsley, IA; Jamie and her son, Brody; Amanda and her children, Quentin and Max; Bobbie and Alan Dobler and their daughter, Brooks, of Kingsley, IA; Jeffrey and Sarah Schmid and their children, Kieryn and Kasyn of Kingsley, IA; LeMont and Denise Schmid and their children: Anna, Jena, Kara and Damon of Kingsley, IA; Ranae and Kent Chase and their children: Daityn, Presley and Branson of Jackson, NE; her siblings, Diane and Doug Harrington of West Point, NE; Maureen and Dennis Schmid of Kingsley, IA; LeAnn and Curt Sullivan of Phoenix, AZ; Clark Sitzmann of Edgeley, ND; Colette and Dave Schinstock of West Point, NE; Denise and Duane Wilson of Kingsley, IA; Darnell and Roger Ruba of Kingsley, IA; Terry and Laura Sitzmann of Orange City, IA; Shelly Bohlke of Kingsley, IA; and Stacie O’Keefe and Johnny Dalland and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Ted and Gertrude Flammang and Frank and Christina Sirzmann; and her father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Eunice Schmid.