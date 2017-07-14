Patricia A. Nogelmeier, 73, of rural Lawton, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at her home.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville with the Rev. Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton.

A visitation was held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Patricia Nogelmeier was born March 15, 1944 to Dr. Ross Kilgard and Ann (Fouquette) Kilgard. She grew up in Watertown, SD and graduated from Watertown High School.

Pattie was united in marriage to Delwyn Nogelmeier on June 27, 1964. To this union two sons were born. Delwyn passed away June 17, 1987.

Pattie was a member of the Lawton community since November of 1971, where she operated her beauty shop for many years.

Pat, as she was lovingly called by Delwyn, was a master gardener who loved gardening and tending the land.

Family was important to her and she loved watching her three granddaughter’s activities. She loved her cats, enjoyed feeding and watching birds, liked to go fishing and enjoyed eating the fresh fish.

She was an independent person with an amazing and hilarious sense of humor.

Pattie enjoyed gambling with her longtime very special friend, Garland, and they were regular attendees for crab legs at the casino. Pattie enjoyed doing crosswords, and playing scrabble and solitaire on the computer.

She is survived by sons, Todd and wife Lori Nogelmeier of Hubbard, NE, and Troy and Dana Nogelmeier of Cedar Rapids, IA; granddaughters, Courtney Nogelmeier of Broomfield, CO, Breanna (Jake) Shipley of Sioux City, IA, and Jessica Nogelmeier of Lincoln, NE; special friend, Garland Jepsen of Sioux City, IA; and brother, Dr. Don Kilgard and wife Cathie of Roseville, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.