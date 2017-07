An internment was held June 28, 2017 at Moville’s Arlington Cemetery for Vivian I. Boggs Wiggs and Jack H. Wiggs. A private family service was held.

Vivian was born October 28, 1920 and died January 20, 2007. Jack was born August 22, 1921 and died February 17, 2017. They were married June 29, 1938.

Local survivors include Vivian’s sister and brother, Lorayne Ugulano of Azusa, CA, and LeRoy Boggs of Moville.