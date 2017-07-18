Lavon Cuthbert Bottjen

Lavon (Olson) Cuthbert Bottjen, 90, of Sioux City, peacefully moved beyond the mortal realm July 4, 2017.

In accordance with her wishes, the body will be cremated with no funeral or prayer service.

She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery with her first husband, Robert Olson, the father of her eight children. She was also married to Dean Cuthbert and Elzie Bottjen.

She was born in Alcester South Dakota to Paul and Ella Leona Erichsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church, and she attended Alcester School.

She worked for her father’s business, the rationing office, and Lee Drug Store in Alcester.

Lavon also worked at Katz Drug, Zenith, Younker’s, Davidson’s, Johnson Biscuit Co, Coast to Coast, Grants, Sears, Half Price Store and Fashion Plus, all in Sioux City.

She belonged to Spares & Pairs and McCook Whirlers square dancing clubs, Emanon bridge club, Siouxland Artists, Sioux City and Moville Senior Center, Moville Women’s Club, Mature Citizens and the Golden Years Club and St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

She is survived by three sons: Steven Olson (Linda), Daniel Olson (Betsy), and Robert Olson (Bonnie); four daughters: Mary Beth Gehling, Pamela Satterwhite (Rick), Jane Olson (Mark), and Julie Rife (Phil); 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey Armstong; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved them all dearly.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, David; her husbands; her parents; her grandparents, Edward Fickbohm (Matilda) and William Erichsen (Bertha); many aunts and uncles; a brother, Dale Ericksen; a sister, Gayle (James) Nickels; and a brother-in-law, Ross Armstrong.

Please send any monetary memorials to the Shriner’s Hospital (2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607-1435) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101).