Herald Hamann

Herald Earnest Hamann entered peacefully into Heavenly Rest surrounded by love on Tuesday July 11, 2017

Visitation Friday, July 28th 10:30am until time of Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12:00pm at Kirkwood United Methodist Church 201 West Adams, Kirkwood MO. Luncheon will follow service at Church. www.boppchapel.com

Memorial contributions to Gideons International to honor Herald.

Son of the late Frank and Dorathea Hamann (nee Strackbein). Loving husband of the late Ilene May Hamann (nee Phillips). Dearly loved father of Peggy (Jerry) Adams, and Wally (Lynn) Hamann. Much loved Grandpa of Stephanie (Bob) Harris, Eric (Ann) Adams, Tate (Minda) Hamann and the late Suzanne Ilene Adams. Treasured Farm Papa (great-grandpa) of Bailey (Josh) Shore, Eric (Courtney) Harris, Jack, Grace, and Luke Adams, Aila and Asher Hamann. Adored Great-great-Farm Papa to Matthew and Benjamin Shore. Dear brother of Pauline (Herman) Fedderson, Donald (Lorna), and the late Richard (Donna) Hamann. Uncle, Great Uncle, Iowa Farmer, Gideon, shepherd and friend to many including a recent blessing, Marge Chapie, who made him feel loved every day as she cared for him.

When asked “How are you?” Herald always replied, “Blessed”. All who know him felt the same to have had him in their lives… Blessed!