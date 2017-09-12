DeLora Miller

DeLora A. Miller, 85, of Pierson, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 at Correctionville Speciality Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with Darla Rock officiating. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with family present during this time at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

DeLora A. Miller was born October 10, 1931, rural Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel D. and Eva L. (Sheeler). Delora attended rural school at Garfield # 6, and graduated from Kingsley High School.

On August 1, 1952, she married Herman (Bud) Miller. DeLora and Bud made their home in Pierson, Iowa where they raised their family. DeLora worked at the Kingsley-Pierson School lunch program for over 40 years. DeLora’s husband, Bud, passed away August 11, 2014.

DeLora always enjoyed animals as pets and taking care of them. Also, she liked to go camping and being outdoors where you could go fishing.

Survivors include her four sons: Tony (Janet) Miller of Pierson, IA; Danny (RaNae) Miller of Kingsley, IA; Martin (Sheila) Miller of Le Mars, IA; and Darin Miller of Pierson, IA; her daughter-in-law, Carol Miller of Fond du Lac, WI; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; along with one sister, Dorothy Nafe of Correctionville, IA and six sisters-in-law.

DeLora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; a son, Scott Miller; and a grandson, Kyle Badgerow.