Norma Mathers

Norma L. Mathers, age 91, of Correctionville, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 24, at 5:00 p.m. at the Correctionville Community Building with family present. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of remembrance and fellowship following the service.

Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be extended at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Norma Loraine Mathers was born on September 2, 1926 to Lola May (Joy) and Leslie Ray Fitch on her parent’s farm south of Correctionville, Iowa.

She graduated from Correctionville High School, then taught country school for two years before she was married.

She was united in marriage to Wayne D. Mathers on March 28, 1945 in San Diego, CA. Norma enjoyed being a homemaker for their family of 11 children.

Norma loved music and entertaining. She played the piano, guitar, violin and accordion, and also sang and yodeled. She shared her talents with the Correctionville Specialty Care residents, volunteering for many years.

Norma also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and playing cards.

She loved all children and would “light up” at the sight of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Tom) Volkert, Susan (Robert) Mohr, Nancy Mathers (James Morgan), Kristin Mathers (Randy Hansen); sons, David (Patsy) Mathers, Bruce (Dyane) Mathers and Mark (Carla) Mathers all of Correctionville; daughters, Kim Mathers and Loretta Hansen and son Brian (Jose Huerta) all of Sioux City, IA; daughter-in-law, Gwen Mathers of WI; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sisters, Marie Koskovich of Renton, WA and Alta (Danny) Clark of Correctionville; five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steve Mathers; a grandson, Nick Mathers; a great-grandson, Blaise Aman; four brothers; a sister; eight brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.