Lola Brown

Lola Vivian Sterrett Young Brown died on September 20, 2017 at the age of 97.

Lola was born 3/31/1920 in Anthon, Iowa. She was the daughter of William and Addie Sterrett and the wife of Harold “Red” Young from 1942 to 1977, when he died of heart failure.

Most of her married life was spent in Correctionville, where she was active in the Methodist Church as a volunteer secretary and in 4-H as a leader for many years. She and Red enjoyed square dancing and traveling around the state of Iowa.

In 1961 she became secretary to the superintendent of Correctionville Public School, a position she held until 1980. At that time, she moved to Fort Dodge Iowa where she became house coordinator at Friendship Haven.

She remained in that position until 1984, when she married J.B. Brown. J.B. died in 1997 and she remained a resident of Friendship Haven until her death on 8/20/2017 at the age of 97.

She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her proclivity to help anyone in need and her love of cats, both real and collectibles. She enjoyed card games and activities at Friendship Haven.

She and Red had one daughter, Jean Robinson of Porto Alegre Brazil. She also leaves two grandchildren — Troy Swartzle of Gilroy California and Kristine Alexander of New Bern North Carolina — and one great-grandson, Cole Scirrotto.

Her other living relatives are nephews Bernie Prokop of Cedar Rapids Iowa and Joe Prokop of Spencer Iowa.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Gail and Duane.