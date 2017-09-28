River Valley Homecoming Photos

Below are several photos from River Valley’s Homecoming celebration last week. Homecoming 2017 at River Valley took place September 22, 2017, and there were activities and theme days throughout the week. The theme was “Our Pride Cannot Be Tamed”
See page 12 of this week’s Record for a story and more pictures from Homecoming.
What a bunch of animals!
The River Valley Homecoming Royalty dressed up like animals on Wednesday for Animal Day.
(Left to Right): Tristan Fuhrman, Logan Gray, Ely Woten, Colton Cockburn, Cauy Thomas, Bryar Hansen, Lauren Jepsen, Ashlyn Nelson, Presley Mammen, and Delaney Zahnley
Senior and Sophomore posters
Cheyenne Hill is the River Valley mascot.
Even Homecoming King Logan Gray couldn’t escape the white powder that a few of juniors tossed on the entire senior class during a photo shoot.
Music Director Eric Flynn and his junior high band marched near the front of the parade.
Sophomore Kayla Lorenzen working on the float for the parade
Cauy Thomas doing his part in the Royalty Games
Former teachers Linda Mathers and Bill Mathers served as the parade marshals this year.