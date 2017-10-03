More Classic Homecoming Photos from Robert Nielsen By Editor | October 3, 2017 | 0 Below are several classic Homecoming photos from Robert Nielsen, a photographer who is the son of former Moville dentist Owen “Obie” Nielsen. More photos have been added recently! Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kingsley-Pierson Homecoming Pictures October 4, 2017 | No Comments » River Valley Homecoming Photos September 28, 2017 | No Comments »