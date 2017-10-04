Margaret Kirkholm

Margaret A. Kirkholm, age 84, of Moville, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, September 29, 2017.

A funeral mass was held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kingsley with the Msgr. Kenneth A. Seifried officiating. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Margaret A. Kirkholm was born May 6, 1933 to Gladys (Till) and James Murphy in Sioux City, Iowa. She was a graduate of East High School, and she was a long-time Moville resident.

She was united in marriage to Marvin Kirkholm on December 31, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa. To this union, five children were born.

Margaret was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Moville. She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening flowers, doing word searches and playing cards.

She loved watching her grandchildren’s activities, and she enjoyed watching her grandsons as they took over the family farm.

Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Kirkholm of Homer, NE; children Craig and Sheila Kirkholm of Rapid City, SD; Kyan and Diane Kirkholm of Shenandoah, IA; and Jodi and Rick Steffen of Moville, IA; grandchildren Tyler and Natalie Kirkholm, Tess, Justin, Chance and Ben Kirkholm, Kati and Keely Steffen; and a great-granddaughter, Henley.

She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Norma Scheelhaase of Moville, IA and Mary Jeanette and Gary Roepke of CA; a brother-in-law, Paul Nielsen of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and her sons, Dougie and Dennis.