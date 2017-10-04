Valeria Bolton

Valeria A. Bolton, 86, formerly of Kingsley, passed away, Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Le Mars, Iowa.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa with Pastor Mike Stevens officiating. Burial was at Kingsley Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Valeria Ann was born June 26, 1931 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin J. and Lois (Parry) Bainbridge. She grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Union Consolidated School in 1949.

On February 23, 1957 she married Ted Bolton. They made their home on the family farm northwest of Kingsley, Iowa, where they raised their family. Ted died on January 31, 1974.

Valeria is survived by her son, Kenneth (Vicky) Bolton of Le Mars, IA; her daughter, Brenda Bolton of Sioux City, IA; her son, Steve (Donna) Bolton of Le Mars, IA; her grandchildren Kevin (Janelle) Bolton; Tim (Rachel) Bolton; Sherri Bolton and significant other, Grant Eason; Dan Bolton and significant other, Krista Nilles; and Angela Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez; her great-grandchildren: Brayden, Brooklyn, Brenna and Briggs; and two sisters-in-law, Joan Vondrak of Le Mars, IA and Sharon Bainbridge of Colorado.

Valeria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; her brother and his wife, Elden and Ruth Bainbridge; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Landon Wymore; and her brother-in-law, Eldon Vondrak.