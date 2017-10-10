Daniel Ronfeldt

Daniel Owen Ronfeldt, 67, of Smithland, Iowa, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship, Holly Springs, Iowa with Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Westfork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa, with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Daniel Owen was born on February 5, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Mason and Letha (Wise) Ronfeldt. He graduated from East High School in 1967.

Daniel and Marcia Morris were united in marriage on May 4, 1968 in Sioux City, Iowa.

He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on February 1, 1972.

Daniel then returned to Hornick and was employed by the Hornick Elevator for one year. He then began farming with his father-in-law.

In addition to farming, he and his brother Jim formed HCCS, an industrial automation company and automated meat processing plants.

From 1999 to 2008, Daniel and Marcia worked together, traveling the United States, updating cable maps for Cox Cable. He was currently operating Ronfeldt Contracting.

The couple enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel. Daniel was a member of Holly Springs Bible Fellowship in Holly Springs, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia Ronfeldt of Smithland, IA; a daughter, Kim (Matt) Scheer of Hornick, IA; a son, Justin (Stacie) Ronfeldt of Sgt. Bluff, IA; grandchildren Alex Ronfeldt, Houston Scheer, Josie Scheer, Makenzie Melby, Ivy Blenderman, Cain Blenderman, Payge Ronfeldt, and Blake Ronfeldt; his mother, Letha Ronfeldt of Sioux City, IA; a sister, Connie Bean of Hubbard, NE; a brother, Jim (Jayne) Ronfeldt of Hornick, IA; his mother-in-law, Lois Morris of Hornick, IA; sisters-in-law Janet (Gary) Ronfeldt of Schaller, IA and Vickie (Lee) Westergaard of Sloan, IA; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mason Ronfeldt; a daughter, Mindy Ronfeldt; his father-in-law, Robert Morris, Jr; brothers-in-law, Rick Morris, Robin Morris, and Bill Bean; and a nephew, Philip Schwegler.