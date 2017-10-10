Doris Slentz

Doris J. Slentz, age 90, of Mapleton, Iowa, formerly of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, of Anthon, Iowa. Msgr. Mark Duchaine will officiate, with committal services following in the Oto Cemetery of Oto, Iowa.

No visitation will be held.