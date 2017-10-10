Ruth Malm, 88, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her home with her family and Siouxland Hospice Care.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017 at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa, with Rev. Duane Miesner officiating. Burial was at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rohdefh.com.

Ruth was born April 18, 1929 in Bjarre, Denmark, the daughter of Hans M. and Nikoline K. (Móller) Jacobsen. She married Peter Emanuel Malm May 24, 1947 at Horsens, Denmark.

After their marriage, she and Peter immigrated to the United States. Carl and Laura Hansen, Pete’s uncle and aunt, sponsored Ruth and Pete to come to the United States.

They lived for a year one mile east of Moville with Carl and Laura Hansen, and for three years on the Louis and Roberta Speakman farm outside of Lawton. Then they moved into Lawton until 1964, when they moved to Kingsley.

Ruth was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Her faith was very important to her.

Ruth looked forward to Pastor Miesner’s visits and the FLC members who brought her church tapes each week. She loved to bake Danish coffee cakes, cookies, and pastries and to share them with family and friends.

Ruth loved to fish and hunt, which she taught her sons. She truly loved the outdoors. She liked to knit and crochet, flower garden and feeding the birds and squirrels that came to her window daily.

While living in Lawton, Ruth was an Avon Lady for a while. For three years, Ruth was the Housekeeping supervisor at Plymouth Manor in Le Mars.

Since immigrating to the United States, Ruth had made five trips back to Denmark to visit family and friends.

Ruth will be remembered by three sons — John (Mary) Malm of Lawton, Benny (Karen) Malm of Kingsley, and Paul Malm of Moville — and eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Those preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Pete; and a brother, Arne (Inga) Jacobsen.