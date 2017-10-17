Brooke Lieber

Brooke Leora Lieber, 42, of Sioux City, passed away after a brief battle with melanoma cancer on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at her residence.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are with Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home.

Brooke was born on February 9, 1975 in Akron, Iowa, to Ronald and Kim (McInnis) Davis. She graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1993. She went on to earn an accounting degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Brooke had currently been working for BPI as an accountant for the last 17 years.

Brooke enjoyed attending and volunteering at her children’s activities, especially sports. She loved taking walks and dancing, and she loved the outdoors and the ocean.

Brooke also enjoyed reading, especially quotes and scripture verses.

She was a beautiful mother, daughter and friend who was always thinking of others before herself.

Brooke is survived by her father, Ron; her mother, Kim; four children: Tori Lieber, Ty Lieber, Tristen Lieber, and Tanner Lieber, who all attend the Lawton-Bronson school system; a stepson, Zachary Lieber; brothers Allen Davis and Eric Bishop, all of Sioux City; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; a special friend and caregiver, Tara Salmen of Sioux City; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents.

Brooke had a passion for nature and especially trees, so in memory of her, please take time to plant a tree in her honor. A memorial for her children has been established at Security National Bank in care of Brooke L. Lieber Benefit.