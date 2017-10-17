Linda Zahnley

Linda K. Zahnley, age 68, of rural Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, with the Pastor Ron Rice officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Good Hope Cemetery of rural Correctionville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklsdjensenfh.com

Linda Kay (Frahm) Zahnley was born September 27, 1949 in Cherokee, Iowa to Leora (McCoy) and Roy Frahm. She was a graduate of Washta High School and Western Iowa Tech.

Linda was united in marriage to Gene Zahnley on May 26, 1968 in Washta, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born.

Linda worked in customer service at MCI Communications. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women.

Linda was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary Mumford-Moon Unit #79 of Correctionville. She earned recognition as the American Legion Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year in 2014, as well as earning state and national honors.

Linda was passionate about helping others through teaching MYF, selling poppies and making quilts for veterans. Not only has Linda led sewing projects, but she also volunteered in schools by reading to preschoolers, where she delivered the message of Americanism.

She assisted with all of the military funerals in the area and volunteered at the nursing home for Bingo and other events.

Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and painting. She loved spending time with family and friends, as well as her dog, Chelsea.

Linda is survived by her husband, Gene Zahnley of Correctionville, Iowa; her daughters and their husbands: Sharyle and Bryce Sands of Columbus, Nebraska; Sharleen and Bruce Duncan of Correctionville, Iowa; and Sabrina and Russ Momsen of Royal, Iowa; her grandchildren: Christian and Brittny Shropshire, Justin Sands, and James and Linda Momsen; her great-grandchildren: Autumn Skye Shropshire, Tristan Pansegrau and Jaxon Lanus; and a brother, Melvin and Carolyn Frahm of Danbury, Iowa.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen Regennitter; and a granddaughter, Ashley Shropshire Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Grace United Methodist Church.