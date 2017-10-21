Moville Candidate Forum Tuesday, October 24

The Moville Chamber of Commerce and MCDAI are planning an open forum for the Moville city council candidates and mayoral candidates on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the Moville Community Center.

This is an opportunity for Moville voters to gain an understanding of what has motivated the candidates to seek these offices. It will also allow the Moville voters to see what these candidates see as their visions for Moville’s future. After everyone has been given a chance to express their thoughts, some time will be allocated to allow the audience to ask questions.

Please be a part of the electoral process in our town and come and listen to what these candidates have to say. Then follow through and vote for the candidates you want to see governing your town.