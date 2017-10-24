Susan Gottsch

Susan G. Gottsch, 53, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from injuries sustained during an accident.

Services was held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Faith United Presbyterian Church with Pastor David Koehler officiating. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Susan was born March 22, 1964 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Glennys (Johnson) Hochwender.

She graduated from Kingsley High School and attended Morningside College, receiving her BSN. Susan was also working towards her Nurse Practitioner License at Morningside College.

She taught health classes for the Career Academy in the Educational Service Center in Sioux City.

Susan married Andrew W. Gottsch on November 2, 2002 in Sioux City.

Family was everything to Susan, and she always put them first. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crafts.

Susan was a bright and fun loving person. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband Andrew Gottsch; her mother, Glennys Hochwender; six children: Jennifer Bennett of Omaha, NE; Joe (Jessi) Bennett of Omaha, NE; Jake Stocking of Utah; Brittany (David) Stampe of Sergeant Bluff, IA; and Issac Gottsch and Izabelle Gottsch of Hinton, IA; three grandchildren: Dez, Alexis, and Daysie; six brothers: Mark, Dennis, Joel, Chris, Matt, and Kurt; and two sisters: Karen and Sara.