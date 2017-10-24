Verne Robert “Bob” Johnson, 87, died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on October 10, 2017.

A private service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service of Onawa, Iowa.

Bob was born in Lawton, Iowa on September 10, 1930. Bob married Harriet Rush on August 1, 1951. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

He worked for Northwestern Bell/U.S. West for 36 years in Sibley, Sioux City, Burlington and Des Moines, Iowa.

During his time in Burlington, Iowa, he was an active member of the Optimist Club, the Steamboat Days committee, Faith Lutheran Church and many other volunteer organizations.

Following retirement in 1990, he and Harriet enjoyed being full-time RV travelers for 21 years, traveling throughout the United States, including Alaska.

Bob and Harriet enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, as well as spending time with their daughters’ families in the summer.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet of Sioux Falls, SD; three daughters: Cindy Johnson (Steve Pelkey) of Winona, MN; Linda (Tom) Ahlers of Sioux Falls, SD; and Lori (Paul) Zingg of Ottumwa, IA.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Stuart, Ben (Alison), Tyler (Elizabeth), Claire (Zack), Nicole, Elizabeth (Jon), Katelyn, and Rachel; his great-grandchildren: Clara, Lauren, Andrew, Everett and Aiden; sisters-in-law, Phyllis DeWolf of Sioux City, Iowa and Lorraine Rush of Osborn, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.