Donna Rognes

Donna L. Rognes, age 90, of Holstein, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center of Cherokee.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein. Burial was at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein.

Donna L. Rognes was born November 28, 1926 to Myra (Thomson) and Laurel Paulin in Kingsley, Iowa.

She graduated from Union Township School and then earned her teaching certificate from Morningside College. Upon graduation, she taught school in Orange City.

Donna was united in marriage to Robert Rognes on June 6, 1948. To this union, three children were born.

The couple raised their family in Holstein, Iowa, where Donna enjoyed being a homemaker. She was voted the Rognes Mother of the Year for 68 consecutive years.

Donna was a longtime member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was active as a choir director, pianist and singer for many years. She also volunteered as a musical accompanist for high school contestants.

Donna was a member of NACIREMA and enjoyed dancing, playing bridge and social hour.

Donna is survived by her children: Marcia (Sal) Garcia of Goodyear, AZ; Jo (Bill) Fokken of Kingsley, IA; and Jeff (Kris) Rognes of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren: Paul Suarez, Robert Suarez, Kari Fokken Nattress, Alex Fokken, Britt Waldron and Theodore Rognes; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Norma Paulin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and two brothers, Richard and Jack Paulin.