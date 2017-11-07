Frank Banys, Jr.

Frank Charles Banys Jr., 67, of Kingsley, IA, died Monday, October 30, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center.

Services were held Saturday, November 4 at 5 p.m. at Faith United Presbyterian Church (4327 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA) with Pastor David Koehler officiating.

Frank Jr., the son of Frank and Sylvia E. (Sypersma) Banys, was born February 8, 1950 in Sioux City, IA.

He graduated Sioux City Central High in 1969 and graduated in 1972 from Morningside College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Major of History with teaching certificate with minor in English and German with teaching certificate.

He worked 7 years for Younkers Portrait Studio & Jackson Public School.

After surviving cancer from 1986 to 1990, Frank went to work at The Boys & Girls Home for 20 years and then Wal-Mart for 5 years until he retired in 2016.

He met the love of his life in 1990. He married Mary Ann Braddy in April of 1992 at St Casmir’s Catholic Church in Sioux City and became a father.

Frank loved a camera like his mother. He & Mary Ann did wedding photography on weekends for many years. He was a bird watcher, enjoyed fishing and hunting, history, reading always, played Trivial Pursuit, canasta and so much more.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his son, Tom Braddy and wife Dawn of Sioux City; his granddaughter Piper Braddy; brother in law Dan (Marlene) Greeny; niece Shana and nephew Dan Greeny Jr.; great-niece Shayley (Dennis) Parks and family of MN; great nephews & niece Caleb, Colton, Nick & Chiara; aunts Margaret & Barbara Sypersma; and many Banys & Sypersma’s cousins and many special friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters – Sylvia F Banys & Shirley Greeny.

Special Thank You to Family Medicine Center, Mercy Medical Center, Nylen Cancer Center and Faith United Presbyterian Church.