Lois Countryman

Lois J. Countryman, 85 of Moville, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at a Sioux City Hospital.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 5-8 P.M. at the Moville United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the church with Rev. Harold Werley officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lois was born May 19, 1932 near Oto, Iowa, the daughter of Arch and Helen (Livermore) Bolles. She grew up in the Moville area graduating from Moville High School in 1950. She married Willard Countryman on December 28, 1950 and together they made their home on a farm near Moville. In 1975 they moved into the town of Moville.

Lois stayed home and raised her children before working a few years as a nurse’s aid at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Her true calling was her job as the Elementary Librarian at Woodbury Central. She retired in 2008 after 32 years of service.

On April 14, 2011 after 60 years of marriage, she lost her husband, Willard — the love of her life.

Lois was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church and the Women’s Guild. She belonged to the Moville Women’s Club and also helped at the Moville Senior Center. She enjoyed the company of her friends while playing dominos and cards, shopping, and just visiting.

Lois’s family was her greatest treasure, and she was blessed with many family gatherings throughout her life. Lois was the biggest fan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their many activities.

She is survived by 4 children: Vicki (Craig) McElrath of Moville, Susanne (Kelly) Weaver of Moville, Tracy (Jan) Countryman of Moville and Amy (Brad) Walker of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; 11 grandchildren: Ryan McElrath, Adam (Kelly) McElrath, Luke (Lisa Koch) McElrath, Tiffany (Jason) Manker, Dax (Randi) Weaver, T (Holli) Countryman, April (Aaron) Mahr, Jenna (Craig) Roehl, Christopher Countryman, Spencer Walker and Anna Walker; 13 great-grandchildren: Olivia and Patrick McElrath, Addi and Lexi McElrath, Miah and Jase Manker, Julian Weaver, Keaton Fish, Kennedy and Kennison Countryman, Gracie and Quinn VanRoekel and Willow Mahr; 3 sisters-in-law: Kitty Bolles of Sioux City, IA; Delores Harrison of Sioux Center, IA; and Marilyn Breffle of Ankeny, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard; a granddaughter-in-law, Christina McElrath; and 6 siblings: Archie Bolles, Marjorie Kepner, John Bolles, Rueben Bolles, Charlotte Carmen and Winnie Countryman.