Ronald Jenkins

Ronald L. Jenkins was born September 26, 1950 to Nellie (Moore) and Melbourn Jenkins in Sioux City, Iowa. He was raised by his foster parents, Richard and Beverly Jaacks. He enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in San Diego.

Ron worked at IBP for 15 years, the Southern Hills Mall for 15 years and at Wal-Mart for 15 years, where he earned the nickname “Candy Man” for always handing candy out to the children who came into the store.

He was active in the Marine Corp league, the Pierson American Legion, and the Gourd Society. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church of Correctionville.

Ron — or “Buzzy,” as his biological family called him — enjoyed fishing, planting and making birdhouses and other crafts from gourds, black powder shooting and painting. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reconnecting with his brother after being separated for 58 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Brown of DeFuniak Springs, FL; siblings, Kathy Jenkins of Cedar Rapids, IA, Carl Jenkins of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kenneth (special friend, Valerie Ritter) Bailey of Charles City, IA, Connie (Gene) Adkins of Pierson, IA; nieces, Ashley and Corey Schmidt of Pierson, IA, Rachel Adkins of Pierson, IA and Rebecca Jaacks of Anthon, IA; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and foster parents; and sister, Karen Stallmen on May 7, 1991.

