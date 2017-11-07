Timothy Main

Timothy Ray Main, 59, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at his residence.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Inurnment will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Tim was born on April 3, 1958, in Sioux City, the son of James and Loretta (Webb) Main. He attended Lawton-Bronson school, graduating in 1976.

Following his graduation Tim entered the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1981.

Tim served as his mother’s caregiver for many years until her death. He worked at several different retail establishments. Tim was an avid reader and a comic book collector. He enjoyed watching old movies.

His life will always be remembered by his brothers, Mike (Deb), John (Lisa), Pat (Gena), and Walter (Deborah); his sisters, Charla Rose (Doug), Lorri Persinger (Jeff), and Gail Anderson (Bruce); a sister-in-law, Jeanie Main; and many nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dan Main; and grandparents, Jess and Helen Main, Albert and Anna Webb.