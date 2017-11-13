Veterans Day Photos in Our Gallery

Last Saturday (November 11) was Veterans Day, several programs in our area paid tributes to area veterans

On November 11, a total of 13 veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor stitched by our local Wink-Sparks American Legion Auxiliary ladies to honor the service of these Veterans.

And the Pierson American Legion, in cooperation with K-P School, presented a wonderful Veterans Day program on November 10.

Click here to see photos from these programs and more in our gallery.

Thirteen veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor on November 11

Color guard Dan Saxen, Chris Weinreich, Ketih Swanson, and Roger Ploen

