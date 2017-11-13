Veterans Day Photos in Our Gallery

Last Saturday (November 11) was Veterans Day, several programs in our area paid tributes to area veterans

On November 11, a total of 13 veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor stitched by our local Wink-Sparks American Legion Auxiliary ladies to honor the service of these Veterans.

And the Pierson American Legion, in cooperation with K-P School, presented a wonderful Veterans Day program on November 10.

