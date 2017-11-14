DeLoris (Lori) Hayden of Phoenix, AZ passed away November 8 at Carefree Heights in Phoenix.

Lori was born May 17, 1930 in Plymouth County. She was the second oldest of seven children, the daughter of R.G. and Bessie Eyres.

Lori was born and raised on a dairy farm in rural Kingsley, IA. She graduated from Lawton High School and attended Westmar College in Le Mars, IA.

Lori and her husband Phil owned and operated H & H Printers in Kingman, AZ for the past 42 years.

Lori is survived by her children Philip (Suzy) Hayden Kingman AZ, daughter Debbie Briles (Dan) Phoenix, AZ; brothers Robert (Nancy) Eyres Wichita KS, Ronald (Orpha) Eyres Kechi KS, Michael (Sherry) Eyres King NC, Ken (Joan) Eyres Lawton; sister Phyllis Sioux City, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.G. and Bessie Eyres, husband Philip, a sister Lola Haskins.