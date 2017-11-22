Gregory Petersen

Gregory Scott Petersen, 66, of Danbury, Iowa, went to be with his savior on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church – Midway of rural Battle Creek, Iowa. Rev. Marty Davis will officiate. Committal Service will follow in the Midway Cemetery of Rural Battle Creek, Iowa.

A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church – Midway of rural Battle Creek, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Greg was born to Merlin and Madjel Petersen of Danbury, Iowa on May 21, 1951. The first of four children, he attended Anthon-Oto Community School and graduated in 1969. Upon graduation, he attended Wayne State College. Later, he returned to the family farm to work with his father, Merlin and then his brother, Kirk.

He retired from farming in 1999 and went to work for MCI for several years until retiring due to health issues.

Greg loved to fish, hunt and play cards. He always had a secret pond with all the best fish! Greg also enjoyed golfing earlier in his life until vision and health issues prevented him to continue.

He adored his nieces and nephews as much as they him.

He loved cats and cared for them most all his life. His present cat, Kitty, meant the world to him.

Greg was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Battle Creek.

Those left cherishing his memory include a brother, Kirk (Vicki) Petersen of Danbury, Iowa; a sister, Keri Taylor of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Kim (Larry) Magnuson of Tampa, Florida; nieces and nephews Merryl Magnuson of Boca Raton, Florida; Zachary Magnuson of Tampa, Florida; Kelly (Curtis) Perone of Montclair, New Jersey; and Justin Petersen of Danbury, Iowa; grand-nieces and nephews Austin, Reese, Jackson and Madeline Petersen of Danbury, Iowa and Luciano Perone of Montclair, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin; his mother, Madjel; and a nephew, Mark.