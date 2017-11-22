Morris Nissen

Morris S. Nissen, 72, of Kingsley, passed away on Sunday November 19, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday November 25, 2017 at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Krosch officiating and interment at Kingsley Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday November 24, 2017 from 2-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Morris was born May 5, 1945 in Kingsley, Iowa to Simon & Maggie (Meister) Nissen. He graduated from Kingsley High School and was a lifelong resident.

Morris painted for a living. He enjoyed singing, dancing and helping others.

He was an avid sports fan, following the Dodgers, Lakers, and Rams. He even participated in sports himself for many years.

Morris was instrumental in the athletic development of youngsters in the area as well. He would often facilitate pick-up baseball and basketball games in the community.

Morris was a kind, generous and giving man who could not say no when asked for help.

Those who were honored to share Morris’s life include his special friend, Dianne Clark, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents and a brother, Delmer.

Memorials can be given in his name to Kingsley High School Scholarship Fund.