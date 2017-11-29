Colleen Kollbaum

Colleen E. Kollbaum, age 81, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at her residence of Anthon, Iowa.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the United Methodist Church Anthon, Iowa. Rev. Sheryl Ashley officiated. Committal Service followed in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

Colleen E. Kollbaum was born on August 22, 1936 near Oto, Iowa. The only child of Joe and Elsie (Bierwirth) Phillips, she grew up on the family farm and attended #6 Grant country school.

Colleen graduated from Oto High School with the class of 1954. She went on to further her education, obtaining her teaching certification from Wayne State College.

Colleen taught third grade in Castana, Iowa and served as a substitute in Anthon, Iowa.

On June 2, 1957, she was united into marriage to Merlin Kollbaum at the Church of Christ in Oto, Iowa. The couple farmed near Ida Grove, Iowa and then moved to the Anthon Oto area.

Colleen was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. She enjoyed bible study and was involved with the UMW. Colleen also belonged to a local card club and the Anthon Women’s Club.

Colleen enjoyed golfing, painting, reading, and spending time outdoors, relishing in the autumn season and her flowers.

Colleen cherished her many pets, birds, dogs, and wild animals. She especially treasured her time spent with her children and grandchildren, and family get-togethers.

Left to cherish her memory includes her husband of 60 years, Merlin Kollbaum of Anthon, IA; her children: Kevin (Vicky) Kollbaum of Hornick, IA; Renae (Paul) Knezovich of Upton, WY; Sherrie (Quentin) Bodholdt of Newell, IA; Kenny (Patty) Kollbaum of Anthon, IA; and Bradley (Marcy) Kollbaum of Remsen, IA; 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Elsie Phillips; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her aunts, uncles, and cousins.