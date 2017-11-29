Ethel Albers

Ethel M. Albers, age 81, of Cushing, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Correct-ionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing with the Pastor Tami Groth officiating. Burial was at the St. Paul Cemetery (Midway) of rural Battle Creek.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Ethel Margaret Albers was born August 18, 1936 in Battle Creek, Nebraska to Alfred and Lydia (Haggemeyer) Bor-chers. She was a graduate of Washta High School.

Ethel was united in marriage to Lowell Albers on February 4, 1961 in Battle Creek, Iowa. Together they had three children: Tammy, Edward and Jim. They raised their family in the Cushing and Holstein area.

Ethel took pleasure in staying home to raise their children. She later enjoyed working for the Rhodeside Blooming House in Cherokee.

She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing, where she enjoyed helping serve at the chicken and biscuit dinner and belonged to a church quilting group.

Ethel’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, crafting and cooking. She also loved playing cards and Bingo. Ethel was proud of her family and enjoyed getting them all together for celebrations.

Ethel is survived by her children, Tammy and husband Lonnie Rawson of Sioux City, IA and Jim and wife Annie Albers of Cushing, IA; her grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Jim Burnette, Brad Rawson, Richie Rawson, Logan Boyle and fiancée Julie Crandall, Bryan and wife Brittany Boyle; great-grandchildren, Makinzie Burnette, Emilia Rawson and Gage Boyle.

She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth and wife Grace Borchers of Dallas, TX; and sister, Shirley Schoening of Oakland, IA; and sisters-in-law Rosie Borchers of Maple Grove, MN and Janice Albers of Battle Creek, IA.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lowell in 2006; a son, Edward; siblings Milton and wife JoAnne Borchers, Rueben Borchers, and brothers-in-law Larry Albers and Alan and wife Marlene Reissen.