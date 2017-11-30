Fred Hayden

Fred T. Hayden, 63, of Sioux City, died Monday, November 20, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel (822 Jennings St. in Sioux City).

Fred Theodore, the son of Clifford and Janet (Orr) Hayden, was born on May 29, 1954, in Sioux City.

He grew up in Lawton, Iowa and graduated from Lawton High School.

Fred was a mechanic by trade, and he worked at several repair shops. He also worked as a maintenance mechanic at IBP and Schaeff.

On September 18, 1999, Fred was united in marriage to LeAnn Wisner in Woodburn, Oregon.

Fred enjoyed working on motorcycles, as well as hunting, fishing, working in the yard and watching NASCAR. He was a fun-loving person who would help anyone.

Fred is survived by his wife, LeAnn; his dad and stepmom, Cliff (Norma) Hayden; six siblings: Steve (Connie) Hayden, Willy Hayden, Lori Wright, Andrew Orr, Robert (Michelle) Orr, and Madelyn (Todd) Orr; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his mom.