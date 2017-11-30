Lawrence Todd

Lawrence Evert Todd, 92, of Cherokee, formerly of Pierson, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley with Rev. Bob Blair officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa.

Visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. with family present and will resume Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.