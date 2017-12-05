Larry Keck

Larry L. Keck, 80, of Marshall-town, Iowa, passed away in the comfort of his home on the morning of November 22, 2017, with his loving family by his side.

Larry Lee Keck was born on October 24, 1937 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Elmer “Pete” and Alice (Campbell) Keck. In 1956, Larry graduated from Moville High School.

Following high school, he went on to graduate from Westmar College with the class of 1961.

From 1956-1964 Larry honorably served our country by enlisting in the United States Navy as a National Guard Reserve.

On February 22, 1958, Larry was united to the love of his life, Dessie Lavon Howland, at the College Church located in Le Mars, Iowa. From this union, five children were born: Rob, Mark, Jon, Deanna and Kris.

Larry was a very hardworking and dedicated man. He was a proud member of Faith Assembly of God Church, where he served as a Deacon for 40 years.

Larry taught Industrial Arts at Sutherland/Calumet School District in Sutherland, Iowa and the BGM School District in Brooklyn, Iowa in the early 1960’s. In 1965, he became a self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker until his retirement in 2005.

Larry had a passion for woodworking, camping, aviation, motorcycle trips, farming, gardening and ice cream!

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lavon Keck of Marshalltown; his children: Rob (Deb) Keck of Grundy Center, IA; Mark (Radha) Keck of Elgin, IL; Jon (Robbie) Keck of Industry, IL; Deanna (John) Schrempf of Ankeny, IA; and Kris (Marlon) Hill of Urbandale, IA; 13 grandchildren Matt (Michelle) Keck of Republic, MO; Shannon (John) House of Springfield, MO; Ashley Clement of Ackley, IA; David (Claire) Keck of Macomb, IL; Josh Keck of Macomb, IL; Amanda Schrempf of West Des Moines, IA; Macey Hill of West Des Moines, IA; Elijah (Madison) Keck of Macomb, IL; Sarah Keck of Waxahacie, TX; Mallory Hill of Urbandale, IA; Michael Schrempf of Ankeny, IA; McGwire Hill of Urbandale, IA; and Hanna Keck of Elgin, IL; four great-grandchildren: Mykiah, Blayke and Makanah Ayers of Marshalltown, IA and Elanor Rose Keck of Macomb, IL; and two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.