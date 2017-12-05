Classic Photos from Robert Nielsen

Several classic photos have been added to our gallery thanks to Robert Nielsen, a professional photographer and the son of former Moville dentist Owen “Obie” Nielsen. Most recently, Robert added a classic Moville photo from the turn of the century that shows sheep being herded down Moville’s Main Street.

Margaret Speke Davison added, “These sheep were my grandfather’s, Wm James Speke, an immigrant from England, where sheep were more commonplace. The sheep arrived on the train and were herded through Main St and out to the Speke farm southwest of town with the help of his two sheep dogs. As far as I know, he was the only sheep farmer in the community.”

To see all of Robert’s photos, click here to visit our photo gallery.

