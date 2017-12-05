Thomas Stoneking

Thomas C. “Stony” Stoneking, 76, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

A simple ceremony took place Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. at The Snouffer Funeral Home at 1150 West Military Road in Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find them on Facebook, or call their staff at 740-450-8000.

He was born December 9, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa and retired from the United States Navy after serving 22 years.

He was also employed by Gould Foil Division in McConnelsville and Michael Bradley in Marietta.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ryan Stoneking.