Edna Mae Moss, 85 of Sioux City, died Friday, December 1, 2017 at a local care facility.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 8, 2017 from 4-8pm at the Moville Community Center, with a luncheon from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Edna Mae Moss was born March 1, 1932 in Cottonwood, Minnesota the daughter of Jack and Lena (Thornley) Wright.

As a young girl, her family moved to Moville, Iowa. There, she went to school and graduated from Moville High School.

On August 28, 1949 she married Jimmie “Jim” J. Moss. Together they made their home in Moville, where they raised their 7 children and farmed.

Jim passed in July of 2005.

Edna enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling.

Edna is survived by her seven children: Jack (Peg) Moss of Moville, IA; Jim Moss of Moville, IA; Jane Jamison of San Antonio, TX; Jerry Moss of Ozark, MO; Sam (Steve) Thomas of Moville, IA; Jeannie (Ronne) Krueger of Moville, IA; and Jeff (Rhonda) Moss of Anthon, IA; as well as 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She preceded by death her husband, her parents, one granddaughter, one son-in-law and one daughter-in-law.