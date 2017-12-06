Laurence Peters

Laurence L. Peters, age 77, of Correction-ville, Iowa, passed away, Monday November 27, 2017, at his residence in Correctionville, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiated. Committal Service followed in the Mt. St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Laurence L. Peters, the son of Eddie an Elizabeth (McDermott) Peters, was born on October the 2, 1940, south of Anthon, Iowa.

Laurence attended country school through the 8th grade, and he graduated from Anthon High School with the class of 1960.

On August 4, 1962, Laurence married the love of his life, Sharon Kay Weber, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Laurence and Sharon were blessed with three sons: Tom, Larry, and Terry.

Laurence had been employed as a mechanic for numerous years.

He worked at Wilson Motor’s and various other shops.

Laurence also helped with the building of bridges on I-29 working for Rolene Construction and Christensen Brothers. His most recent employment was for Knaack’s Auto Body shop of Correctionville, Iowa.

In 2014, Laurence retired due to illness.

Laurence enjoyed animals, drag racing, souping up and tinkering with cars, cookouts, and spending time with his family. He especially adored his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Peters of Correctionville, IA; his children: Tom (special friend Sherry) Peters, Larry Peters, and Terry Peters, all of Correctionville, IA; five grandchildren: Brady, Lucus, Lindsay, Katie, and Terry Jr.; one great-grandchild, Sophia; a brother, Jim (Karen) Peters of Correctionville, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Laurence was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Elizabeth Peters; a brother, William Livermore; and sisters Lillian Livermore, Pauline Livermore (Elmer Edwards), Betty Livermore (Frank Wingard), and Wilma Livermore.