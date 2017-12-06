Mark Coyne

Mark E. Coyne, age 67, of Moville, passed away on Sunday, December 03, 2017 at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Moville with the Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating.

Burial will be at the Arlington Township Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Mark Eugene Coyne was born August 28, 1950 to Anna Blossom (Lancaster) and Hugh M. Coyne in Oto, Iowa.

He was a graduate of Anthon-Oto Community School. Then he earned a certificate in meat cutting from Western Iowa Tech.

Mark was a member of the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. He served in Vietnam.

Mark was united in marriage to Cindy Rumohr on July 24, 1971. They were blessed with two children, Chad and Therese. The family made their home in Moville, Iowa, where Mark and Cindy have spent the past 46 years.

Mark was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Moville. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, bowling and fishing, and was a member of the Little Sioux Fishing Club.

Mark enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching his two granddaughters participate in sports, dance and music activities.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Coyne of Moville, IA; daughter, Therese and husband Trever Case of Sioux City, IA; granddaughters, Jadyn and Jenna Case; and sister, Marie and husband Lynn King of Correctionville, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Chad Coyne.