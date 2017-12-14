Lawrence Todd

Lawrence Evert Todd, 92, of Cherokee, formerly of Pierson, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Lawrence was born January 30, 1925 in rural Pierson to Evert & Bertha (Leonard) Todd.

He graduated from Pierson High School and married Wilma P. Duncanson on May 28, 1950 at Holly Springs, Iowa. They made their home on the family farm near Pierson.

Lawrence and Wilma were involved members of their church and community, farming together and living on the family farm until the summer of 2015, when they moved to the Gardens in Cherokee.

He enjoyed his family and friends throughout a long and active life

Throughout his farming career he served as a director on the Coop elevator board and the Federal Land Bank Board, and as a township trustee.

Lawrence always sought to conserve the soil and protect the environment. Twice, Lawrence received recognition from the Soil Conservation Service for his conservation efforts and building terraces on his farm.

He enjoyed attending Sioux City Explorers baseball games and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed playing cards and games with his grandchildren.

Lawrence was a lifelong member of the Pierson Christian Church, holding many offices and serving as elder for more than 50 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his two children and their spouses: David O. and Jolene Todd of Pierson, IA and Sarah and Rick Mensink of Harmony, Minnesota; his grandchildren: Kevin Canterbury, Kyle (Melinda) Canterbury, Landon Canterbury, Matthew (Courtney) Todd, Kathleen (Kevin) Blocher, and Jennifer (Scott) Hirschman; his great-grandchildren: Seth, Sydney, Maxwell, Tessa, Hudson, Ethan, Bryson and Brinley; a sister-in-law, Elaine Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Marilyn Todd; and a sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Arthur Syverson.