Opal Regennitter

Opal M. Regennitter, age 85, of Marcus, formerly of Washta, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017 at the Heartland Care Center of Marcus.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Washta with the Pastor Barb Dinelli officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at the church.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Opal Mary Regennitter was born October 3, 1932 in Albia, Iowa to Dale and Rose (Chilcote) Ruttan. She graduated from Monroe County Public Schools.

Opal was united in marriage to Maurice “Morey” Regennitter on February 24, 1961 in Unionville, Missouri. To this union, four children were born.

Family was very important to Opal, and she enjoyed being a homemaker for them. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Washta where she belonged to the United Methodist Women’s group.

She enjoyed cross-stitching, cooking, doing puzzles, gardening flowers, bowling and music.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Chad) Reinhart of Odebolt, IA; Ron Regennitter of Le Mars, IA,; and Judy (Richard) Davis of Bismark, ND; grandchildren Steven (Alecia) Regennitter, Trista (Wayne) King, Andrew (Brittney) Regennitter, Kirsten and Hailey Reinhart, Kylee Regennitter, Justin Todd and Chance, Rylee, Jaxynn and Ramsey Davis; and great-grandchildren Reise, Logan, Jorja, DeLanie, Daelyn, Adrian, Michael, Jaestin and Cali.

She is also survived by four brothers and sisters and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morey; a son, Dale; and four brothers and sisters.