Viola (Vi) Nash

Viola M. Nash was born July 28, 1930 in Little Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Angeline (Groenewald) Wiertzema.

After graduating from Little Rock High School, she attended Iowa State Teacher College in Cedar Falls, Iowa and taught in the rural schools of Little Rock and Kingsley school districts.

After she was married, she eventually attended Tyler’s Beauty School in LeMars, Iowa and then owned and operated Vi’s Beauty Shop in Moville for over 20 years.

She was united in marriage to Robert D. Nash on December 16, 1950. They made their home in Moville and raised their three sons. After retiring, she and Bob traveled extensively, having visited 48 of the 50 United States.

They enjoyed 54 years of marriage together before Bob passed away in 2004.

Viola loved playing golf and was an avid sports fan. She was the first woman president to serve on The Meadows golf course board.

She loved to cook and nobody ever visited without getting something to eat, but her true joy in life was her sons and her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Bradley (Viola J.) Nash of Moville, IA; three grandsons: Robert (Cassandra) Nash of Argyle, TX; Russell (Melanie) Nash of McAlester, and OK; Richard (Brooke) Nash of Lenexa, KS; and six great-grandchildren: Rand, Ryann, RC, Risa, Abe and Lanie.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Richard and Randy; three brothers: Harry, Walt and Ollie Wiertzema; and seven sisters: Rose Willemssen, Ann Buchmar, Jane Houghton, Gert Groote, Tena Groote, Angie Boekhout and Grace Gertsma.