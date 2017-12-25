James “Jim” Brown, age 74, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Sunday, December 10, 2017, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on January 6, 2018 at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will take place after the services at the VFW.

James Arthur Brown, son of Arthur and Dorothy (Griffin) Brown, was born April 28, 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended Bronson School and Norfolk Junior College.

On April 24, 1964, Jim was united in marriage to Diane Parker in Norfolk. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage and two children, Wendy and Barry.

Jim lived in Norfolk and was a truck driver for Affiliated Foods for 43 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Diane Brown of Norfolk; daughter, Wendy Brown of Loves Park, Illinois; son, Barry (Tricia) Brown of Norfolk; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Anne Boston of Sioux City, Iowa and George (Kathy) Brown of Cabot, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Brown; and sister, Meriby Brown.