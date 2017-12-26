Anne Wulff
Anne was born on August 27, 1929 in Anthon, Iowa to the late Frank Lyon and Willa Clark Lyon.
She was a homemaker. She was also a former member of Harvest Acres Baptist Church in Mineola, and she was a member of First Baptist Church in Lindale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claire M. Wulff, and a grandson, John Wulff, Jr. She is survived by a son, John Wulff and his wife Merlene of Lindale; daughters Linda Timmons and her husband Tim of Mineola and Marsha Wulff and her husband Kent Nagel of Carmel, CA; nine grandchildren: Matthew Wulff of Lindale; Richard Long of Ft. Worth; Ouida Sanders of Chapin, SC; Rebecca Vidacovich of Edmond, OK; Kit Sheffield of Dallas; Roseanne Pierre of Carmel, CA; Bonnie Almog of Austin; Brian Sheffield of Houston; and Cassandra Almog of Dallas; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.